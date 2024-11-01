OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

OneMain Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OMF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. 161,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,589. OneMain has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 32.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.