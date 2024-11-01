Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.29 ($0.11). 121,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 260,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Ondine Biomedical Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,847.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondine Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondine Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.