Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Oil States International Stock Performance

NYSE OIS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.76. 151,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

