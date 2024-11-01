Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 628 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Herc worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,288,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Herc by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 15,137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $209.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $214.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.90.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

In other Herc news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,880 shares of company stock worth $3,342,960 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

