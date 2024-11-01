Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 191.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,978,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $191,348.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,348.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.