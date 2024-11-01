Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $223.16 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.29 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.