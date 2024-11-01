Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.83 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Saia worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 754.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.00.

Shares of SAIA opened at $488.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $354.32 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

