Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $214.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $227.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $184,854.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

