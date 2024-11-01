Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $393.80 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.61 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.