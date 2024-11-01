NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVA shares. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$117,446.76. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:NVA opened at C$11.18 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.0702905 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

