Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as low as $12.47. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 501,384 shares trading hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
