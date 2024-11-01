Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as low as $12.47. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 501,384 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 43,576 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

