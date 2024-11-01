Northland Capmk Increases Earnings Estimates for Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.77 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.09 on Friday. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,852,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,412,000 after acquiring an additional 166,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harmonic by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,741,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,043,000 after buying an additional 294,922 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,975,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 105,162 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 777.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,570,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,276.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

