North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-3.042 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 13.5 %

NOA stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

