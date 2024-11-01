Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.22% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,775,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $345,000. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 66,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 226.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 278.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,196 shares of company stock worth $2,857,969. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

