Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 76 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $382.92 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $264.55 and a 12-month high of $397.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

