Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 2,658 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $50.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.