Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 1,009 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4 %

DHR stock opened at $245.66 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $188.75 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.