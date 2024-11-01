NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.8% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

