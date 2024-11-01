NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Trimmed by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $533,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

