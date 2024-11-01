Nexo Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $977.49 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Nexo has a market capitalization of $977.49 million and $4.29 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,496.11 or 1.00072302 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,460.11 or 1.00020462 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Nexo
Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nexo
