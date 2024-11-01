News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 71481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,415,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in News by 3,314.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 842,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 98,172 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 156,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

