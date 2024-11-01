New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,600 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of General Dynamics worth $122,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.0% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.31. 86,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,410. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average is $294.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $238.31 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.19.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

