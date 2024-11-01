New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $132.34 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $132,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,898. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.81 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.38.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,564.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,564.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,252 shares of company stock worth $107,138,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $376.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.49.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

