New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 6,178,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,041,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 1.30.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. New Gold had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,884,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,743,000 after buying an additional 3,541,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after buying an additional 2,399,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,328,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after buying an additional 5,948,394 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 40.4% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 1,499,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in New Gold by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,129,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 369,354 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

