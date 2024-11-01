NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,865.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Szabados also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

