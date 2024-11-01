Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $2,687,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in IPG Photonics by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 490,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

