Needham & Company LLC Lowers CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $33.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.07 million, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,740. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

