Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,590.41 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,131.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $11,691,353.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,889,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,781,542.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,131.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 958,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,311,004 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

