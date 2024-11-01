NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NBBK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.
Insider Activity at NB Bancorp
In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp
NB Bancorp Company Profile
NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NB Bancorp
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.