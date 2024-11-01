NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBBK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

Insider Activity at NB Bancorp

In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,058,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,037,000.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

