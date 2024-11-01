Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 7,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Activity at Nautilus Biotechnology

In related news, VP Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $99,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.