National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.360-2.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.99%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.