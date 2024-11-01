National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.25.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.47. 108,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.59. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$22.68 and a one year high of C$34.87. The firm has a market cap of C$734.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.61 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00. In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 7,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,121 over the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

