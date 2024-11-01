Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

Natera stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Natera has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,783,235.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,783,235.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $589,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,927,655.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,298 shares of company stock worth $5,921,336 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Natera by 6.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,860,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 25.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,092,000 after buying an additional 246,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

