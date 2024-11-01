Nano Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Nano has a market capitalization of $109.00 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,131.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.96 or 0.00500425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00100668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00221711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00021903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00071790 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

