Nadler Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.56. 104,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $201.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

