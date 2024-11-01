Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.