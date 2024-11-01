Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $14.46 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 876,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453,832. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

