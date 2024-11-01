Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,067 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.52. 600,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,749. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

