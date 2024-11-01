Myro Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $98.39 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Myro has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Myro has a market capitalization of $98.39 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myro token can now be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,161.12 or 1.00041543 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,080.77 or 0.99926972 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.09862652 USD and is down -9.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $23,816,269.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

