M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Lessened by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for 5.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $42,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,352.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,352.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $778,872.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,691.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,234 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,627. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of MTB traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.46. 50,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.