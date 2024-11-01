M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director Sells $396,000.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
M&T Bank Trading Down 1.2 %
MTB traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $192.25. 911,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,176. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.97%.
Institutional Trading of M&T Bank
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.
Read Our Latest Report on M&T Bank
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M&T Bank
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.