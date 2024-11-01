Moonbeam Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $138.95 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00035856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,143,852,204 coins and its circulating supply is 915,321,105 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

