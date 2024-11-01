Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Sells $777,294.40 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,296. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $454.04 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $303.98 and a 1-year high of $495.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $476.78 and a 200 day moving average of $440.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.