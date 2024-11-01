Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Lowered to $950.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $19.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $778.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,845. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $459.69 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $900.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $821.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $36,459,953. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 141,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 136,391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,362 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

