Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Cut to $975.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $1,100.00 to $975.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $942.40.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $763.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $900.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $821.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $459.69 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

