Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $849-857 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.33 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.420 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,640.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,786,079.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.