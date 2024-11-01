Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $849.0 million-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.3 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIR. B. Riley started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MIR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,984,187. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

