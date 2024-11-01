Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

Mint Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

About Mint

(Get Free Report)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.