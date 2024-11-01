Meta Games Coin (MGC) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Meta Games Coin has a market cap of $273.87 million and approximately $230,343.00 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.2455856 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $275,653.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

