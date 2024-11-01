Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 20,000 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Arko were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 72.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.46. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

